Northumberland’s Desmond Duffy takes over as England Golf President

Northumberland’s Desmond Duffy has taken office as the 2018 President of England Golf.

He took up his new role at yesterday’s annual meeting of England Golf, held at its Woodhall Spa headquarters. Jenny Clink of Gloucestershire is the new vice-President.

Desmond, who succeeds Cambridgeshire’s John Williams, is a renowned rules expert. He has refereed at eight Open Championships, the Walker Cup, the Palmer Cup, on the European Tour, European Senior Tour and at English amateur events.

He has been a member at his much-treasured club, Bamburgh Castle, for half a century and has been captain and club champion and is an honorary Vice-President. He has also been President of the Northumberland Golf Union.

In addition, Desmond has been a board member of the former English Golf Union, represented England on the Council of National Golf Unions and sat on the R&A Rules and Championship Committees and on the PGA Rules Panel.

Jenny Clink is a member at Lilley Brook Golf Club in Cheltenham. She chaired the former English Women’s Golf Association and was also a successful England team captain.

Jenny has been Gloucestershire’s captain and President and helped to found the Gloucestershire County Golf Partnership to promote the grass roots game and encourage more people to play golf and join clubs. Her commitment to the sport has been recognised with England’s Lifetime Achievement Award for her services to golf.

England Golf www.englandgolf.org

Follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/EnglandGolf

Facebook: www.facebook.com/EnglandGolf