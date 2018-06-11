New Managing Director For Kubota (UK) Ltd

Kubota Holdings Europe is delighted to announce the appointment of David Hart as Managing Director of Kubota (U.K.) Ltd.

With over 28 years of leadership experience, David Hart brings a wealth of knowledge and experience of the agricultural and construction industries. After graduating with a degree in Agricultural Engineering, David started his career in Agricultural Construction & Grounds Care Equipment at Ben Burgess & Co. In 1990 he joined John Deere and after several sales and marketing roles, became the Division Manager for Commercial and Consumer Equipment in 2004, managing both sales and marketing for turf and utility equipment (homeowner, commercial and golf). David built a strong commercial track record in sales and marketing for the UK and Ireland and in 2011 was appointed Regional Leader for Strategic and Key Account Management, responsible for John Deere’s agricultural and non-agricultural strategic and key account business in Europe, Near Middle East, North Africa and CIS. During this time he was also a member of the John Deere Ag & Turf Regional Leadership Team.

Dai Watanabe, President & CEO of Kubota in Europe, states: “We are very proud of the fact that we have a leading market position in the UK & Ireland with our current product portfolio. Our ambitions reach even further than that. With David on board we have a leader that can support that ambition by bringing his extensive experience and knowledge to identify and exceed our dealers and customers’ needs and requirements.”

On his appointment, Hart said: “Kubota has a deserved reputation as market leader in many areas. We have a big opportunity to grow further and continue to diversify into new sectors, bringing our strong business values and quality delivery to match the demands and rightly high expectations of our dealers and end user clients. Kubota’s brand, values and proven quality are facets I have respected as a competitor over many years, and I am excited to be part of the team that will take these to the next level.”

Kubota (U.K) (KUK) www.kubota-eu.com