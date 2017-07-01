New Beginnings for Simon Thornton With Role At Xperiential

Simon Thornton, European Tour winning professional golfer has taken up an exciting new role at one of the UK and Ireland’s fasting growing golf companies. Simon joins a team who are responsible for numerous services within golf including Ireland’s largest golf show, the Irish Golf Expo.

Simon is a member of the Professional Golfers’ Association. Beginning his career as an assistant club professional at Royal County Down, he began playing on the Challenge Tour in 2009, finishing 51st before earning his European Tour card at qualifying school at the end of the season. In June 2013, he claimed his first win on the European Tour with victory at the Najeti Hotels et Golfs Open in France.

Simon’s new role will see him responsible for Business Development within Xperiential, utilising his vast array of contacts within Europe to develop the organisation’s reach to a wider market beyond the UK and Ireland.

Simon comments, “I am extremely excited to be starting my new role at Xperiential. When the opportunity presented itself to be involved in such a forward thinking and innovative company, it seemed like a perfect fit and something I feel I can make a real success of. We aim to make golf more accessible and appealing to a wider audience, whilst maintaining the core values that golf teaches to the younger generation.”

The organisation has recently gone through a major re-branding exercise to complement the incorporation of a number of key services offered by the team in addition to organising the Irish Golf Expo, which was recently held at the Citywest Resort in Dublin and supported by the world’s top brands, including a appearance from Irish golfing hero Shane Lowry.

Paul Shaw, Managing Director of Xperiential commented, “Following the success of the Irish Golf Expo since its inception in 2014, the company has been fortunate enough to be in the position to diversify our offering to the golf community. We are now proud to be working on the ground on a daily basis delivering events, activations and consultancy to golf clubs and organisations working within the sports and leisure market. We are delighted to welcome Simon Thornton to the team who will no doubt bring something very different to our offering. Simon’s passion and enthusiasm for golf, in addition to his vast knowledge and experience within the professional set-up is the perfect blend to help us continue to grow and develop in the years to come.”

Xperiential www.xperiential.co

