Neil Wyatt   1987-2018

It is with great sadness that Nigel and Louise Wyatt announce the death of their son and Profusion team member Neil, who passed away on Saturday 21st April after a long and courageously fought battle against bowel cancer. He was 30 years old.

In addition to his parents and siblings, Neil also leaves behind his beloved wife Abbie and treasured one-year old son, Finley Bear.

He had worked in the sports turf industry for some years and has been an integral part of the Profusion team since its inception. He was proud of the company that the whole team, under his father’s guidance, has worked hard to build, and of the work he had undertaken with his colleagues at golf courses around the country, including Surbiton, Wimbledon Park, Burhill, St. George’s Hill and The Buckinghamshire.

Away from work, he was a devoted and kind family man with a great sense of humour and quick wit. He loved motorbikes and MotoGP, Bath Rugby, NFL football and had a penchant for Cadbury’s Crème Eggs. Neil will be missed by all who knew him.

A family-only funeral will be followed by a service to celebrate Neil’s life. All are welcome at St Gregory’s Church of England, New Street, Marnhull, Dorset DT10 1PY on Friday 4th May 2018 at 2:00pm to pay their respects. No black attire is necessary at Neil’s request.

Nigel and Louise invite everyone to join them afterwards for refreshments at the family residence, Woodville Farm, Green Lane, Stour Row, Shaftesbury, Dorset SP7 0QD.

Family flowers only please, but Neil requested that any donations be made to Crohn’s & Colitis UK which highlights the importance of early awareness of bowel conditions, works to improve diagnosis, treatment and management of inflammatory bowel diseases, and supports life-changing research to increase knowledge, improve lives and, ultimately, find a cure.

Donations can be made at the service or c/o Peter Jackson Funeral Services who can be contacted on 01963 362570 or by email to pjfs@btinternet.com