National Golf Foundation Appoints David Lorentz as Chief Research Officer

The National Golf Foundation (NGF), the only trade organization that works with every sector within the golf industry, has promoted David Lorentz to the newly created position of Chief Research Officer. In his new position, Lorentz joins Joe Beditz, Chief Executive Officer, Kim Isom, Chief Financial Officer, and Greg Nathan, Chief Business Officer, on NGF’s executive leadership team.

Lorentz has spent the past seven years working on some of NGF’s most important research projects and with the organization’s most important clients. He now will assume responsibility for the overall leadership of the NGF’s most important core business.

“David has proved himself to be one of the most thorough and creative researchers the NGF has ever had, and he has earned this opportunity to shape the future of NGF’s research and consulting enterprises. I’m excited to see where he takes us,” said Beditz.

Lorentz has worked in the golf business for more than two decades, his early passion for the game stoked in his first job — as a pre-teen caddie at a country club in Cincinnati. After graduating from Xavier University with an economics degree and receiving a master’s degree in applied economics & statistics at Clemson University, he joined NGF’s consulting department in 2012.

Lorentz’s contributions to the NGF have steadily grown over the past seven years, including becoming a regular speaker at the annual Golf Business Symposium and leading an array of strategic insights engagements for clients. His new role is focused on increasing the growth potential and overall efficiency of the organization’s mission-critical research department.

“This is a huge opportunity that I am approaching with enthusiasm and care,” Lorentz said. “I believe so strongly in this industry and NGF’s essential role within it. Our focus is to help both the game and businesses we serve succeed in the present and prepare for the future through data, creative analytics and plain-old hard work.”

