Motocaddy Strengthens UK & Ireland Sales Force

Motocaddy, the top-selling trolley brand, has strengthened its sales team in the UK & Ireland with three new appointments designed to meet growing demand for this year’s product range and provide retail partners with an even higher level of service support.

Steve Morris, who represented the brand as a sales agent from 2005 and became its first Territory Sales Manager three years later, has been promoted to the newly-created position of Field Sales Manager for the UK & Ireland. He now assumes responsibility for a team of seven Territory Sales Managers and will travel to each region regularly to help identify more sales opportunities for the brand and its customers.

“I’m really looking forward to my new role and working with the Territory Sales Managers to further expand Motocaddy business across Europe’s largest golf market,” said Steve, who lives in Reading and plays at nearby Goring & Streatley Golf Club off a 3-handicap.

Replacing him as Territory Sales Manager in the South West region is PGA Professional Steve Harden, who lives in Wokingham, Berkshire. A former Sales Director of electric trolley brand PowerBug, Steve once ran his own specialist trolley business – Golf Trolley Shop – and was Head Professional at Bearwood Lakes Golf Club.

Another new member of the Motocaddy sales team is Carl Smith, Territory Sales Manager for the South East, who is based in Bognor Regis. Carl, a 5-handicap member at Littlehampton Golf Club, has previous field sales experience with Nike and Benross, as well as managerial roles at a busy proprietary golf club and an off-course golf superstore.

“We are delighted to have strengthened what was already the strongest field sales team in the golf trolley sector and given our retail partners additional resources and experience to call on that are unrivalled in the industry,” said Sales Director Neil Parker.

“Steve Morris has earned his promotion by reaching and sustaining a clear market leadership position for Motocaddy in the competitive South region over recent years and will help develop our Territory Sales Managers as well as the accounts they manage. The appointments of Carl Smith and Steve Harden also make a statement about the quality of the brand representatives now actively looking to enhance the revenues of our retail partners,” he added.

