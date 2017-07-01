Mark Grieve new General Manager at Datchet Golf Club

Former British Boys Champion/England Boys Captain and PGA Professional Mark Grieve has been appointed General Manager at Datchet Golf Club near Windsor, Berkshire starting at the end of July 2017.

Mark’s experience as a PGA Professional for over 30 years and recent roles as a Director of Golf will help grow the beautiful and quaint 9-hole golf course on Crown Land into the perfect place for all levels of golfers, especially beginners, disabled groups, ladies and juniors to start golf and become members at this ‘Friendly but Famous’ golf club.

Datchet is steeped in history. Formed in 1890, it has had many fantastic and famous Sportsmen members in the past. R.A.H. ‘Mike’ Mitchell was President and arguably The Best English Cricketer ever produced, PJ de Paravicini was a plus 2 golfer and regarded as the best English All Round Sportsmen. The Best Golfer at Datchet was a R.H. de Montmorency. He played off a plus 6 handicap and was one of the finest English amateurs ever produced, playing for his country for over 30 years and a Walker Cup player when first played.

Datchet is on Crown land and has had Royal Members. King Edward VII played there as did Prince Albert of Schleswig-Holstein and Prince Leopold of Battenburg.

“I love the History of Golf and I am proud to be attached to this famous Golf Club where I shall work to move it into a thriving facility that will last for years to come,” said Mark.

“We will be working very closely with England Golf, the Golf Foundation and the PGA to put the right structures and programmes in place so the local community can enjoy, relax and exercise taking up and playing this great game of golf, following in the footsteps of these famous former members.”

Datchet Golf Club http://www.datchetgolfclub.co.uk/

