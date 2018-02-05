Liam Burns Joins Eagle

Highly regarded Golfer Liam Burns ( +3 Chislehurst) has been appointed to join the Sales team at Eagle. Liam was selected for the England Elite Squad and played with Tommy Fleetwood, Andy Sullivan, Tom Lewis, and Eddie Pepperell during the 2009/10 season. He then turned pro, playing for 2 years on the Europro Tour and Challenge Tour. Since then he has cut his teeth working at Smithfield market and more recently in Recruitment.

“We needed a person who is passionate about Golf to join our Sales team to help drive our exciting range of services to Golf Clubs in the South of England. I am very confident that Liam will do a great job for Eagle,” said Phil McInley MD. “Liam’s personality and enthusiasm will take him a long way and I look forward to him working with golf clubs, helping them portray their brand across all collateral products.

Eagle Promotions Ltd www.eagle.uk.com