Joining Golf Business International Not A Turf Decision For Copsey

With more than 40 years of experience in the golf course maintenance industry Golf Business International’s newest member is very familiar with the grass roots of the industry.

For many years, Turf Machinery Acquisitions’ (TMA) managing director, Paul Copsey, was the senior buyer of equipment and materials for, first, American Golf (UK Ltd), and then Crown Golf – two of the largest multi-course owners of golf courses in Europe.

As regional and group courses manager he directed the agronomic planning, maintenance and golf course management practices across all of the golf courses, and maintained a direct daily input at selected clubs as well as being a member of the company’s executive management team.

With experience in general management, golf course acquisitions and golf business planning, Copsey has significant experience and expertise in the specifying, negotiating and purchasing of turf equipment – knowledge he now offers to the wider golf industry in his new venture at TMA.

He explained: “Our goal is to help golf clubs, golf club proprietors, owners and golf course operators in providing a bespoke service that ensures they can purchase new, suitable, maintenance equipment at reduced prices, facilitated by a structured selection and appraisal process to deliver the machinery they need, at the very best price.

“TMA partners with a golf course for a fixed period to oversee, provide options for the club or operator and ultimately deliver financial saving to the course by negotiating better prices than they would have previously received. There is no cost or outlay to the course as TMA is only paid via a percentage of the savings it delivers. There is no allegiance to make or brand, and the course is provided with full disclosure and can make their own decision as to which machinery they want to purchase.”

Copsey has always been focused throughout his career in managing resources and materials to deliver high golf course quality standards with a keen focus on costs and efficiency, but to deliver golfer satisfaction, repeat daily-fee business, increased membership numbers and ultimately profitability for the club, course or owners.

A scratch golfer in his youth, playing in county and national competitions, Copsey is now a BASIS qualified advisor in the use of chemicals and products in the golf and amenity sector, and has been a speaker and presenter at BTME, BIGGA regional seminars, the National Turfgrass Conference, American Golf Corporation and Crown Golf training and management sessions with golf course managers, general managers and golf course superintendents.

He feels joining Golf Business International will allow him to work in tandem with other members whose specialist areas dovetail nicely with TMA’s ethos – and all for the betterment of the industry.

He added: “Golf Business International members offer a plethora of skills and experience and I think mine will complement them well. Many are also working to reduce costs for clubs and operators, like TMA, so the industry can benefit from finding a collection of solutions in one group of individuals.”

Formed originally as the Golf Consultants Association in 1999, Golf Business International is unique in its ability to make available a team of highly respected and experienced golf industry professionals to deal with any aspect of the business of golf through from conception to end.

Golf Business International www.golfbusinessinternational.com