Job Opportunity: Director of Education, CMAE

The Club Managers’ Association of Europe would like to invite applicants for the position of Director of Education to oversee and develop their educational pathway and manage the association’s affairs
Title: Director of Education, The Club Managers’ Association of Europe
Location: UK & Europe
Salary: £40 – £50K per annum, depending on experience
Key Responsibilities:
- To oversee CMAE’s education pathway by developing and maintaining all key relationships, as well serving as the primary contact for all stakeholders involved
- To facilitate CMAE training courses in Europe
- To ensure administration surrounding CMAE events and courses is complete
- To carry out all procedures that relate to the CMAE’s education programme
- To manage the CMAE Qualifications: Certified Club Manager (CCM) and club Management Diploma (CMdip)
- To produce monthly, quarterly and annual reports for CMAE and Education Policy Boards
- Oversee CMAE’s 5 year strategic plan and liaise with the respective working groups
- Manage the CMAE Corporate partner programme ensuring satisfaction amongst the partners and growth for the association
Person Specification:
A proven track record of excellence in operational activities, logistics and multitasking in a business environment (Club Management or Academic). Excellence as an administrator, specifically in:
- Event planning
- Finance
- Time management
- Strategy
- Competence in IT
- Management experience, ability to lead and to drive forward education standards
Experience in training and facilitation (preparation of classroom based education and presentations). Proficiency in communication skills and the ability to provide detailed reports to the Board. Excellent interpersonal and relationship skills to work with Board Members, Presenters, Host Partners, Corporate Partners & Industry Bodies
Other information:
- 80 – 90 overnight travel per annum
- Writing skills – press releases / industry articles
- CCM or CMdip – advantageous
- Must have home office
- Understanding of corporate sponsorship agreements and deliverables
- Previously held a senior position at a club.
Applications:
Please apply to Michael Braidwood – michael.braidwood@cmaeurope.eu with a copy of your CV and Covering Letter highlighting why you feel you are a suitable candidate for the role, your current remuneration and your period of notice.
Closing date Friday 23rd June 2017
Interviews will take place before the end of June 2017.
DOWNLOAD THE FULL JOB DESCRIPTION
