Job Opportunity: Director of Education, CMAE

Title: Director of Education, The Club Managers’ Association of Europe

Location: UK & Europe

Salary: £40 – £50K per annum, depending on experience

The Club Managers’ Association of Europe would like to invite applicants for the position of Director of Education to oversee and develop their educational pathway and manage the association’s affairs.

Key Responsibilities:

To oversee CMAE’s education pathway by developing and maintaining all key relationships, as well serving as the primary contact for all stakeholders involved

To facilitate CMAE training courses in Europe

To ensure administration surrounding CMAE events and courses is complete

To carry out all procedures that relate to the CMAE’s education programme

To manage the CMAE Qualifications: Certified Club Manager (CCM) and club Management Diploma (CMdip)

To produce monthly, quarterly and annual reports for CMAE and Education Policy Boards

Oversee CMAE’s 5 year strategic plan and liaise with the respective working groups

Manage the CMAE Corporate partner programme ensuring satisfaction amongst the partners and growth for the association

Person Specification:

A proven track record of excellence in operational activities, logistics and multitasking in a business environment (Club Management or Academic). Excellence as an administrator, specifically in:

Event planning

Finance

Time management

Strategy

Competence in IT

Management experience, ability to lead and to drive forward education standards

Experience in training and facilitation (preparation of classroom based education and presentations). Proficiency in communication skills and the ability to provide detailed reports to the Board. Excellent interpersonal and relationship skills to work with Board Members, Presenters, Host Partners, Corporate Partners & Industry Bodies

Other information:

80 – 90 overnight travel per annum

Writing skills – press releases / industry articles

CCM or CMdip – advantageous

Must have home office

Understanding of corporate sponsorship agreements and deliverables

Previously held a senior position at a club.

Applications:

Please apply to Michael Braidwood – michael.braidwood@cmaeurope.eu with a copy of your CV and Covering Letter highlighting why you feel you are a suitable candidate for the role, your current remuneration and your period of notice.

Closing date Friday 23rd June 2017

Interviews will take place before the end of June 2017.

