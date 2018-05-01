Jeff Blume elected president of ASGCA

Jeff Blume, ASGCA, was elected president of the American Society of Golf Course Architects (ASGCA) at the organization’s recent 72nd Annual Meeting in his hometown of Houston.

Blume is a Landscape Architecture graduate of Texas A&M University. He first joined the firm of ASGCA Past President Jeff Brauer, GolfScapes, where he rose to the position of Project Architect. Blume then moved to the firm of Robert von Hagge, serving as Project Architect for assignments in the United States, Japan, Mexico and the Caribbean.

After five years, with von Hagge, Blume formed his own design firm, Jeffrey D. Blume, Ltd. Blume and his company have, among numerous projects, designed the Grand Pines Golf Club at Bentwater, in Montgomery, Texas, and led renovation projects at a number of courses including Golf Digest Best New courses recipients The Golf Club at Texas A&M in College Station, Texas, and Boiling Springs Golf Club in Woodward, Oklahoma.

“ASGCA is truly unique among professional societies, and reflects the traditions and values of the game we serve,” Blume said. “We are a group of competitors that battle for commissions and attention on a daily basis, but collaborate, assist and mentor those with whom we compete. The camaraderie that we all share as a result of our common love for this great game binds us together.”

As he focuses on his upcoming time as ASGCA president, Blume plans to draw attention to the positive economic results being seen by those who invest in golf facilities of all sizes and shapes.

“The state of the game is strong, and we should all be committed to reminding folks of this whenever we have the opportunity,” he said. “Golf is a sound financial investment that carries with it many social, environmental and physical benefits.

“Golf course owners and operators are taking steps each day to reduce costs and improve revenues, often with the assistance of ASGCA members. This investment benefits communities in a number of ways, as seen by golf’s $84 billion annual impact on the U.S. economy. And through it all, golf remains an affordable means of recreation for 24 million people each year, at just $38 per round, on average.”

Additional Blume projects include the renovation of Sugar Creek Country Club in Sugar Land, Texas, and Lake Charles Country Club in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and original course designs that include: The Farm D’Allie Golf Club, Lafayette, Louisiana; Sterling Country Club, Houston; Elkins Lake Ravines Course, Huntsville, Texas; Tascosa Golf Club (La Paloma Course), Amarillo, Texas; and Wendeng Golf Club in Shandong Province, Peoples Republic of China.

Blume will serve as ASGCA President through May 2019.

For more information about ASGCA, including a current list of members, log on to the ASGCA website at http://www.asgca.org