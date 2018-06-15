It’s Hall Change For Blyth As He Takes Charge At Golf Resort

The four-star QHotels resort, Dunston Hall, in Norwich, has appointed experienced hotelier Andrew Blyth as its new general manager. Blyth, 52, has 30 years’ hospitality experience, most recently as general manager for Holiday Inn properties in Bristol and Essex.

He said: “I’m relishing the opportunity to work within a luxury property that has so much to offer its guests. My passion is developing members of my team, so I’m looking forward to working with Dunston Hall’s first-class employees, who are all focused on giving guests the best possible experience, whatever the reason for their visit.”

Managed by RBH, the UK’s leading independent hotel management company, Dunston Hall’s Elizabethan-style mansion, dating from 1859, has been lovingly restored to all its former glory as a four-star hotel. Built against 150 acres of stunning wooded Norfolk parkland, the setting is just as unique as its history.

The golf course is a 6,275-yard, par-71, USGA-rated layout which contours around the estate, with magnificent parkland fairways dotted with trees and strategically placed bunkers. And, in 2016, Dunston Hall completed a £500,000 expansion of its health club facilities.

As the largest golf resort operator in the UK, RBH manages nine championship and tournament golf courses across the UK, hosting events from the European Tour, European Seniors Tour, Ladies European Tour and the PGA.

www.qhotels.co.uk/our-locations/dunston-hall