Ireland’s Carr Golf Announces Strategic Appointments

Carr Golf – Ireland and Scotland’s premier provider of unforgettable golf vacations – has made several key personnel appointments, hiring Paul Schmidt as senior sales consultant and Sean Bissett as regional representative, as well as promoting Mark Byrne to sales manager.

Located in Florida to provide ‘around-the-clock’ personal sales and pre-trip service to Carr Golf’s clients in the U.S., Schmidt brings a strong golf sales and marketing background and extensive knowledge of the golf travel industry. He’s visited more than 25 countries and established business relationships with golf professionals, travel agents, high-end clients and resort executives. Previously, he was an international golf travel specialist with U.S.-based Premier Golf, as well as a professional caddie at Orlando’s Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. He holds a B.A. from the University of Central Florida.

Bissett resides in Scotland and will provide a premium level of service to Carr Golf clients on the ground there, while building on his decade of golf industry experience to further enhance Carr Golf’s offerings in the birth country of the game. Formerly the tournaments and events coordinator at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian, Bissett launched his own golf travel business in 2014. He brings an intimate knowledge of Scotland’s many courses and a passion for executive golf travel. He graduated from the PGA Training Program at the University of Birmingham in England.

“As a dynamic, flourishing golf tour company, we’re thrilled to add high-quality industry experts in Paul and Sean,” says Marty Carr, Executive Chairman. “Having staff on the ground in the U.S. and Scotland allows us to further elevate the premier level of client care for which Carr Golf is known.”

Carr Golf has also promoted Mark Byrne to Sales Manager. Byrne joined the Carr Group in 2007 as a travel executive. As Sales Manager, he will use his extensive knowledge of golf in Ireland, Scotland and other key worldwide destinations which he has acquired over 10 years, to further grow the elite luxury tour company.

“As a family company with over 30 years’ industry experience, we leverage our know-how to always exceed client expectations,” says Byrne. “I look forward to continuing to offer unparalleled luxury golf travel experiences with the Carr Golf travel team.”

Carr Golf www.carrgolf.com

