Important PGA Professional Appointments At Gleneagles

Gleneagles, the iconic Scottish hotel and sporting estate, and host venue for this summer’s inaugural European Golf Team Championships and The 2019 Solheim Cup, today announced the appointment of two significant additions to its PGA Professional team.

Clarke Lutton and Steven Johns both arrive at the No.1 Golf Resort in Britain & Ireland* with significant experience across international golf markets, Clarke having worked in Spain, Qatar and Australia, and Johns arriving in Perthshire from a senior role in the United Arab Emirates.

Clarke, born in Aberdeen, is a former touring professional having made a series of competitive appearances around the world, including European Tour and Challenge Tour events. The 30-year-old has also, most recently, managed his own golf coaching business based in the Costa del Sol, Spain.

Steven arrives from Abu Dhabi City Golf Club where he was Director of Golf for 10 years, overseeing golf operations, membership development and tournament delivery.

Clarke commented: “I’m confident that in joining Gleneagles’ talented team of PGA teaching Professionals my experience of playing and teaching golf across the world will further enhance the already five-star customer experience at The Glen.”

Steven continued: “I’m continually looking to improve myself and in joining Gleneagles, one of the world’s great golf estates, I have a burning desire to make a significant and positive contribution to the way in which golfing guests and members enjoy their practice time and rounds across all three championship courses.”

Commenting on these important appointments, Gary Silcock, Director of Golf at Gleneagles, added: “Our golf operations team has been completely re-structured to align itself to what customers expect from a world-class golf operation, like Gleneagles. We have been very clear with our recruitment requirements over the past few years in that we wanted people joining the golf team that had experience in delivering a five-star product.

“Gleneagles had five PGA professionals on staff at the beginning of 2015, now we have 11, the most in Scotland. This is an indication of the investment we are making in our team and to our customers.”

Clarke and Steven arrive at Gleneagles, host venue of the 2014 Ryder Cup, on the eve of a series of important and exciting milestone events.

The inaugural European Golf Team Championships will be staged on The PGA Centenary Course this August and The Solheim Cup 12 months later. The James Braid-designed King’s Course will also welcome the 100th playing of the Scottish Stroke Play Championship this year, while The Queen’s Course will see the second PING Scottish Mixed Championship.

*Recognised as No.1 Golf Resort in Britain & Ireland, December 2017, Golf World Magazine

