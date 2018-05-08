Ian Bridges Joins ISEKI UK

ISEKI UK & Ireland is pleased to announce that Ian Bridges is joining the team as Regional Sales Manager for Scotland and the North of England.

Ian, an industry stalwart who has worked for various manufacturers in the Industry over the years is perhaps best known for the 30 years that he spent with Jacobsen and then Ransomes Jacobsen that ended with his retirement from the Ipswich based manufacturer earlier this year.

“When Ian became available earlier this year we started talking about the possibility of him joining our new team and continuing the great work he has done looking after ISEKI whilst RJ were the distributors” said David Withers, Managing Director of ISEKI UK. “Ian has a real depth of knowledge of the product line and is probably the best-known figure in the Industry in Scotland so it made sense for us to welcome him to our organisation”

Ian’s contact details are 07850 086 314 and e-mail ibridges@iseki.co.uk

Iseki UK & Ireland https://iseki.co.uk/