Huw Morgan Joins EcoBunker Ltd

EcoBunker Ltd is delighted to announce that Huw Morgan MG is joining the company as Technical Manager. “Demand for our products and services has grown very rapidly both in the UK and abroad. Huw is a leading figure in the industry and his presence will ensure we maintain our high quality of service as the company grows and diversifies,” commented Richard Allen CEO.

With over 32 years in the industry at clubs including Southerndown, Wildernesse, Ashburnham and Pennard both as Course Manager and Club Manager, Huw brings a wealth of valuable experience and knowledge to the EcoBunker team.

Fully qualified with a HNC and the coveted Master Greenkeeper accreditation, Huw has seen many changes in the industry over the years and has used many new products. When EcoBunker emerged, Huw was one of the first club managers to recognise the true potential of the product, and he successfully introduced it to Pennard GC, where the concept has been very well received by greens staff and members.

“I felt the time was right for a career change, and having got to know Richard and his team very well for the past 4 years, when I heard about the vacancy at EcoBunker I knew it would be a great opportunity,” said Huw.

Huw’s role will be primarily client facing, offering technical advice, assessing new developments, presenting at seminars and helping golf clubs make the best-informed decisions on their next bunker projects. He is passionate about sustainable, low maintenance golf course construction work without compromising aesthetic value: a perfect fit for the EcoBunker Philosophy.

