Heather is Golf’s Latest Female Boss

The latest woman to take control of a golf club is Heather Tubb at Cams Hall Estate in Fareham, Hampshire.

In a traditionally male-dominated sport, the 49-year-old Southampton-born Tubb has joined the rising number of female General Managers in UK golf – although she is still one of only a handful of women running a golf club in Hampshire.

Cams Hall Estate Golf Club is a 27-hole waterside venue surrounded by the north-western reaches of Portsmouth Harbour. Tubb is a familiar face among members at the picturesque club, having been part of the management team there since 2007.

She brings over 22 years’ experience in golf and hotel management to the role, in a career which has taken her to a variety of venues including the popular Abbotsley Golf Hotel in Cambridgeshire, where she was Assistant Manager.

Heather Tubb, who is the first female General Manager in Cams Hall Estate’s 25-year history, has a simple piece of advice for those looking to succeed in a hospitality career.

“Be a people person” she said. “It may sound like a cliché, but in my case it’s true. I am definitely not one of those managers who hides behind a desk! I think it’s far better to be visible, dealing with things face-to-face – especially at a busy club like Cams Hall.

“Apart from the sporting aspect, people come to golf clubs these days for all sorts of reasons – for parties, to meet friends, enjoy a Sunday lunch or maybe as an alternative place for a work meeting” she said. “Both at Cams Hall and across all Crown Golf clubs, we’re striving to make golf more welcoming and inclusive for people from all walks of life. That’s now my responsibility here.”

And next year, Tubb has a major anniversary to plan for – the golf club’s 25th. “2018 is important for us” she said. “In just 25 years we have built a very good reputation for our two golf courses, our amazing setting, and for being great hosts. I guarantee I will ensure it stays that way!

“Plus we are growing women’s golf rapidly here, and we are proud that we have one of the largest Ladies sections in Hampshire. We’ll be working hard to make the club even more family-friendly as we approach our official 25th anniversary in October 2018, including a drive to increase our Junior section.

“But most of all, it will be a time to say thanks to all those wonderfully loyal members who have joined Cams Hall Estate Golf Club since we opened in 1993.”

Alison Root, editor of UK golf magazine Women & Golf, said: “There is a growing number of females holding senior positions at golf clubs and why shouldn’t there be? All these ladies, including Heather, are clearly very good at their jobs. It’s taken a while, given that we are in the 21st century, but this is just another example of how barriers are continuing to be broken down and how the game is becoming more inclusive to women throughout the whole industry.”

The travel-loving Tubb – whose husband Jonathan also manages a golf club for Crown Golf, which owns Cams Hall Estate Golf Club – paid tribute to the team she works with. “Our two Golf Development Professionals, Sam Pleshette and Malcolm Cooper, are terrific ambassadors for the club both here and out in the local community. And our golf courses get great reviews on the web all year round: that’s down to our Course Manager Andy George and his team, who maintain them to a very high standard. We have a wonderfully capable and settled team working throughout the club.”

But although she enjoys working in the sport, don’t look for Heather Tubb’s name to be inscribed on a golfing trophy any time soon. “When you are in charge people constantly want to pick your brains, and I get asked about every subject under the sun. Just don’t ask me how to hit the golf ball further and straighter – I am definitely better at running a golf club than I am at playing the game!”

Cams Hall Estate Golf Club www.camshallgolf.co.uk

