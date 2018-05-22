Golfbreaks.com Announces Partnership with Golf Fitness Professional Olly Foster

Golfbreaks.com has partnered with leading golf fitness professional, Olly Foster, to help golfers get fit and improve their game.

One of the UK’s leading personal trainers and a TPI (Titleist Performance Institute) specialist, Olly has nearly 20 years of experience helping people transform their bodies and lifestyle and will now produce exclusive content for Golfbreaks.com.

In a series of short videos, Olly provides simple techniques that golfers can use to get the most out of their game, leading to lower scores and more enjoyment on the course.

Olly’s advice on golf-specific warm ups and nutritional tips are invaluable preparation for golfers heading straight to the tee after a flight or long drive.

Keith Mitchell, Chief Marketing Officer at Golfbreaks.com, commented: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Olly, and to be able to offer our customers the opportunity to access his world-class teaching and advice.

“We pride ourselves on the expert knowledge that we offer golfers on all aspects of their trip, including courses, travel and itineraries, and this partnership only enhances our service.”

As part of the agreement, Golfbreaks.com customers will not only get the benefit of Olly’s tips on preparing their bodies for golf but the option of a 25% discount when purchasing the Golf Fit by Olly program.

Golf Fit by Olly is a 12-week golf fitness and nutrition program for male golfers, aimed at improving stability, mobility, posture, strength and power in the golf swing, while providing the tools to maintain a healthy lifestyle with the comprehensive nutrition plan.

Golfbreaks.com https://www.golfbreaks.com