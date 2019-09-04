Golf Industry Colleagues Pay Tribute To Allan Bond

A host of former golf and sports industry colleagues attended the funeral last week of Allan Bond, who worked with Wilson Sporting Goods Co. for more than 40 years and died on 12th August at the age of 75.

There was standing room only at Randalls Park Crematorium in Leatherhead for those paying their respects and hear former Walton Heath Golf Club professional and long-standing friend Ken Macpherson pay tribute to the man affectionately known as ‘Bondy’.

“Anyone who thinks that golf is a selfish and individual game never played golf with Allan Bond,” Ken told his family and friends. ”He played off a low handicap and just to be in his company was a joy. To Allan, winning was good and losing was an awful lot better than not playing at all.

“I did a lot of business with Allan when he was Sales Manager at Wilson. Although his company’s goods were of the highest quality, the secret of Allan’s success was that he was not just selling goods – he was selling himself. Modesty, honesty, integrity and loyalty… Allan had the lot.”

The proud Scotsman had joined Wilson at its factory in Irvine, close to his Ayrshire home, and went on to act as national Sales Director of both the golf and racket sports business. He later became Managing Director of the Wilson operation in the UK based in Bagshot.

A reception in celebration of Allan’s life was also held at Cuddington Golf Club in Banstead. where he was a member for many years. He is survived by Margaret and his two children, Derek and Nicky.

Donations in Allan’s memory can be made to the Motor Neurone Disease Association at www.justgiving.com/.fundraising/allanbond