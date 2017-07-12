Golf Business International Wastes No Time in Boosting Membership

Golf Business International continues to expand its membership, with three new UK-based additions following quickly on the heels of its recent rebranding from the Golf Consultants Association.

The new recruits bring to four the number of new memberships taken out in the last couple of weeks, coming quickly after that of David Withers, until recently the president and CEO of Jacobsen.

The new members specialise in the fields of human resources, agronomy, and management software.

Carolyne Wahlen is a director and founder of Golf HR, an employment law specialist for some of England’s top golf clubs. Wahlen has 25 years’ experience in HR – with a decade in golf – and offers a unique insight into the specific difficulties faced by golf clubs when it comes to managing staff issues.

David Snowden is managing director of Agronomic Services, based in Ripon, Yorkshire, which advises on intensively managed sports turf and distributes specialist liquid nutritional products worldwide. Snowden has worked in agronomy and soil science for more than 30 years alongside some of the leading scientists and professionals in the world.

The Belfry-based Steve Salter – a PGA professional – is business development manager of ESP Leisure, where he manages sales opportunities for the company’s integrated club management software for golf, leisure, resorts and private member clubs.

Welcoming the trio to Golf Business International chairman Howard Swan said: “It is very pleasing to find so many people knocking at our door to join us and we see this expansion in our ranks, in the number and breadth of the specialist disciplines we may provide, is vitally important to the future of our group.”

Golf Business International, formed originally as the Golf Consultants Association in 1999, is unique in the UK in its ability to make available a team of highly-respected and experienced golf industry professionals to deal with any aspect of the business of golf through from conception to end.

Golf Business International www.golfbusinessinternational.com

Tags: Carolyne Wahlen, david snowden, Golf Business International, Howard Swan, Steve Salter