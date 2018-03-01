Gleddoch appoints Karl Salmoni as Head of Golf Management

Gleddoch, the prestigious Scottish hotel, golf and spa resort, has recently appointed Karl Salmoni as its Head of Golf Management. Karl Salmoni, a fully qualified PGA Golf Professional, has over 25 years of professional golfing experience. After successfully playing in Scotland’s Tartan Tour for many years, Karl turned to coaching and has worked with a wide range of abilities, from beginners to experienced,

competitive players. In addition to coaching several young Scottish National Team members, Karl also has over 10 years of experience at ProdreamUSA, a golf scholarship consultant, where he guided and helped over 700 talented golfers secure a place on US golf teams.

In his new role at Gleddoch, Karl will be leading the management and development of all aspects of golf. Karl will ensure that continued exceptional customer service is delivered to existing members, as well as new visitors to the club. Most importantly, Karl will coordinate and continue to develop the excellent golfing opportunities offered at the club. This includes a junior coaching programme, where Karl will be involved in introducing the next generation of golfers to the game, ensuring Gleddoch is at the forefront of helping young golfers realise their potential.

Commenting on his recent appointment, Karl said: “I’ve only been at Gleddoch a short time, but it’s great to see the professional service the Club offers to all the current and future members. I’m looking forward to the potential of the Junior Golf Academy at Gleddoch, and how we can help young golfers play to higher standards.

“I’m also very excited about the potential I see at Gleddoch more generally. It’s obviously an amazing course but I am most looking forward to seeing what the future holds! The golf course is part of a wider vision for Gleddoch, and along with the recent renovations at the hotel and spa, it is sure to be truly remarkable place to visit.”

The par 72, 18-hole course is located in Langbank, just outside of Glasgow, and is set over gently rolling hills and has views across the River Clyde and the Renfrewshire hills beyond. Recent upgrades have been made to the course and facilities, including a new, 17-bay driving range and putting studio that will be opening this year.

In addition to the ongoing course upgrades, the reception, pro shop, and ‘The Nineteenth’ bar have also been recently renovated, making the full ‘19-hole’ experience an enjoyable one. Leisure facilities also include the newly created Imperia Spa which includes a 17m, heated indoor swimming pool, eight tranquil treatment rooms, a sauna and steam room, indoor and outdoor hot tubs, a fully equipped gym, and a relaxation room.

Gleddoch Hotel Golf and Spa Resort www.gleddoch.com