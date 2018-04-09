Georgia Hall announced as ambassador for Golf At Goodwood

As the golf season gets into full swing, Golf At Goodwood is delighted to announce that prodigious talent Georgia Hall will be joining the club as an ambassador. Recently voted ‘England’s Most Welcoming Club’, Golf At Goodwood has always been keen to nurture and encourage talent in the game and will provide a UK base from which Georgia will compete in the LPGA Tour in 2018.

Georgia’s rise to the highest level of the women’s game has been exceptional and her performance in the 2017 Solheim Cup really made the golfing world stand up and take notice. Georgia has very quickly embraced the ethos of Golf At Goodwood and the club is thrilled that she has taken on the ambassador role.

Speaking about the news, Georgia said; “I have been made to feel so welcome at Goodwood since moving into the area. I can see why the club was voted Most Welcoming Club at the recent England Golf Awards. It will be the perfect base for me when I am home. The Downs Course is a great challenge, the Academy provides great practice facilities and the Health Club has a perfect gym for me to make sure I can work on all the facets of my game when I’m not on tour. It’s great to see first-hand all the work going on in terms of growing the game with both the juniors and women’s Get Into Golf programmes. I look forward to helping the team with this vision.”

Stuart Gillett, General Manager for Golf and Leisure at Goodwood, said; “Georgia has always had an association with the south coast and with her move further east we are delighted she has chosen Golf At Goodwood to be her home club. We are thrilled she has felt at home so quickly at Goodwood; the challenge of The Downs Course and our other facilities will provide her with a suitable training ground where she can hone her skills and continue her rise to the top of the women’s game. She has become a global player and I am sure she will be challenging for Major honours this year and, who knows, we may have our second Major champion after Justin Rose’s win at Merion in 2013.”

Golf At Goodwood has seen a huge rise in player participation over the past few years and the Women’s Get Into Golf programmes have proven extremely popular (top picture). Goodwood hopes that having Georgia as an ambassador will inspire more ladies of all ages to take up the game. In addition, having Georgia around the club will encourage Goodwood’s hugely successful junior players, giving them the chance to interact with and learn from someone who shares their passion and enthusiasm.

