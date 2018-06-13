GEO Foundation and Global-Golf4-Cancer teeing up for Longest Day Golf Challenge

On 21st June, GEO Foundation and Global-Golf4-Cancer will team up to take on the Macmillan Cancer Support’s Longest Day Golf Challenge. Beginning at 5:30am, the team will aim to play 72-holes in 1-day across the Scottish Golf Coast’s North Berwick West Links, The Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers Muirfield and two courses at Gullane – the host of the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open 2018 this July.

GEO Foundation (GEO) is the international non-profit, based in North Berwick, founded to help advance sustainability in and through golf around the world. GEO manages a suite of programmes for golf clubs, new developments and tournaments called OnCourse®, and golf’s eco-label, GEO Certified®. On this exciting Longest Day Challenge, GEO is partnering with Global-Golf4-Cancer, a non-profit that encourages golfers and the golf community generally to participate in awareness campaigns and fundraising events for the benefit of cancer sufferers worldwide.

Playing four rounds in a day will be no ‘walk in the park’ and equates to about 20 miles on the course from sunrise to sunset. Jonathan Smith, Executive Director at GEO Foundation said, “We’re all really looking forward to taking part in the Longest Day Golf Challenge in aid of Macmillan Cancer. Our programmes encourage and recognise golf clubs and tournaments for making a positive contribution to their communities, and this is another great opportunity for us to do the same. We are extremely grateful to all four of the courses on Scotland’s Golf Coast for supporting the event, adding further to the great work they do for nature, resources and communities.”

Nick Edmund, the Founder of Global-Golf4-Cancer and its 4-Flag campaign commented, “I have known Jonathan for many years and am a huge admirer of GEO’s pioneering activities throughout the golfing world. Similarly, I am very familiar with the incredible work undertaken and the real difference that Macmillan Cancer Support makes in improving the lives of so many people … Global-Golf-4-Cancer is therefore delighted to link with the GEO Foundation to support Macmillan’s Longest Day Challenge, and to ‘fly the flag’ for cancer sufferers on the 21st June”.

Both GEO Foundation and Global-Golf4-Cancer have personal connections to the work of Macmillan Cancer Support and impact the disease can have, which newly affects over 350,000 people in the UK every year and 14.1 million people globally. The event has raised over £9 million since 2002, providing emotional, practical and medical support when it is really needed.

To support GEO Foundation and Global-Golf4-Cancer in the challenge, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/geofoundation

Macmillan Cancer Support https://www.macmillan.org.uk

GEO Foundation www.sustainable.golf

Global-Golf4-Cancer www.globalgolf4cancer.org