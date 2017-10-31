Gary Mumby parts company with BLEC Global Limited

Since purchasing the assets of BLEC Global Limited in August 2015, Redexim have worked closely with Gary Mumby (above) to integrate the development and manufacturing of BLEC products into the Redexim BV operation. This process has given the opportunity to update certain designs of the BLEC products and take full advantage of Redexim’s advanced manufacturing techniques; Redexim is now able to offer a range of BLEC products with parts and service support.

Gary Mumby has made the decision to work on his own projects and will not be involved in the sales and support of the BLEC product range within the UK and Ireland. Gary will, however, continue to supply parts under licence for machinery manufactured by BLEC Global Limited.

Redexim would like to take this opportunity to thank Gary for his assistance and wish him the best of luck for his business ventures. Charterhouse Turf Machinery will take over full responsibly for all sales, parts and support of BLEC machinery in the UK and Ireland, distributing though selected dealers.

The BLEC website contains information about the BLEC products – www.blec.co.uk while enquiries should be directed to the Charterhouse Turf Machinery office 01428 661222 or sales@blec.co.uk Please contact Curtis Allen – Manager, BLEC Division for further information.