Future Turf Managers Initiative 2018: Candidates Selected

The Future Turf Managers Initiative 2018, made possible by Jacobsen, a Textron Golf brand, will take place at the company’s HQ in Ipswich from 6-8 March 2018.

Aimed at up and coming greenkeepers who want to make the leap to Course Manager, FTMI focuses on personal and professional development. The FTMI programme utilises the expertise of leading Course Managers, dynamic trainers and industry experts to mentor and educate the next generation of industry leaders.

The successful candidates for the “FTMI Class of 2018” are:

Michael Budd, Westerham Golf Club

Darren Burton, Royal Cinque Ports

Seb Cavilla, Chippenham Golf Club

Shaun Cunningham, Mortonhall Golf Club

Lyle Davidson, The Carrick

Matthew Gallagher, Royal Mid Surrey Golf Club

Callum Goodhind, Prestbury Golf Club

Graham Hastie, Stoneham Golf Club

Nathan Jones, Royal Porthcawl Golf Club

Mitchell Jordan, Lingdale Golf Club

Andrew McIntee, Royal Troon Golf Club

Scott McTaggart, Ralston Golf Club

Jon Methven, St Andrews Links Trust

Chris Mullett, The Belfry

Scott Parnell, Saffron Walden Golf Club

Dean Reed, Queenwood Golf Club

John Reid, The Duke’s, St Andrews

Nick Roberts, Hendon Golf Club

Timothy Lewis Sethi, Golfpark Zurichsee

Steve Thorne, Rushmore Golf Club

Karen Proctor, Director Global Marketing at Textron Golf, said: “This will be the sixth year that we will be welcome 20 selected BIGGA Members to take part in the Future Turf Managers Initiative.

“It’s a valuable personal and career development opportunity that we offer and we very much look forward to welcoming the Class of 2018 to our UK headquarters in Ipswich.”

Sami Strutt, Head of Member Development at BIGGA, said: “We saw an increase of almost 40% in the number of applications received for FTMI 2018. Every year the selection process gets more difficult due to high quality applicants.

“The 20 successful candidates can expect to be challenged and pushed out of their comfort zone by the trainers, mentors and the Textron Golf and BIGGA teams, but they will definitely learn a lot and make some lifelong friends along the way.”

