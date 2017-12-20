Future Turf Managers Initiative 2018: Candidates Selected

The Future Turf Managers Initiative 2018, made possible by Jacobsen, a Textron Golf brand, will take place at the company’s HQ in Ipswich from 6-8 March 2018.
Aimed at up and coming greenkeepers who want to make the leap to Course Manager, FTMI focuses on personal and professional development. The FTMI programme utilises the expertise of leading Course Managers, dynamic trainers and industry experts to mentor and educate the next generation of industry leaders.
The successful candidates for the “FTMI Class of 2018” are:
Karen Proctor, Director Global Marketing at Textron Golf, said: “This will be the sixth year that we will be welcome 20 selected BIGGA Members to take part in the Future Turf Managers Initiative.
“It’s a valuable personal and career development opportunity that we offer and we very much look forward to welcoming the Class of 2018 to our UK headquarters in Ipswich.”
Sami Strutt, Head of Member Development at BIGGA, said: “We saw an increase of almost 40% in the number of applications received for FTMI 2018. Every year the selection process gets more difficult due to high quality applicants.
“The 20 successful candidates can expect to be challenged and pushed out of their comfort zone by the trainers, mentors and the Textron Golf and BIGGA teams, but they will definitely learn a lot and make some lifelong friends along the way.”
