Experienced Trio Join Asian Golf Industry Federation Board

Three new faces have been added to the Asian Golf Industry Federation (AGIF) Board of Directors.

During the annual meeting at TPC Kuala Lumpur, the appointments of Anchalica ‘Annie’ Boriraj (Ransomes Jacobsen), Janeke Hoffman (Rain Bird) and Andrew Johnston (Sentosa Golf Club) were ratified.

Richard Walne, President of the AGIF, said: “We offer a warm welcome to our new Board members and look forward to them making significant contributions to the Federation during their terms in office.”

All three of the ‘newcomers’ are widely respected within the golf industry in Asia and beyond.

Bangkok-based Boriraj is the APAC Business Development Manager at Ransomes Jacobsen and has been an active participant in numerous AGIF-organised turfgrass seminars and field days. Previously, she spent 16 years with John Deere Company, the last four years as Product Manager – Asia.

Hoffman took over as Regional Manager Golf, Southeast Asia, Japan and Korea at Rain Bird Corporation in May. Prior to that he worked in South Africa as Director of Business Development with Grundfos.

For his part, Johnston has completed seven years at the award-winning Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore where he acts as General Manager and Director of Agronomy.

With more than 30 years of golf course design, golf course construction and turf grass management experience, Johnston is regarded as one of the world’s premier agronomists.

Meanwhile, continuing as Board Members are Bruce Williams (International Sales Manager, Brandt Consolidated), Bruce Glasco (President, Troon International), Sid Bardwell (Market Development Golf, Asia & Sub Saharan Africa, John Deere), Wee Peng Siong (General Manager, Riverside Golf & Country Club) and Steven Thielke (Chief Executive, TPC Kuala Lumpur).

Eric Lynge, the AGIF’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “To be able to call upon Board members with a variety of disciplines and skills is a great asset to the Federation. It is a pleasure to work with these individuals as we strive to improve the state of the golf industry in Asia.”

Completing the Board of Directors are Vice President Rudy Anderson (President of Pacific Links International, Treasurer Paul Burley (Global Head – IMG Golf Course Services) and Secretary Mick McLaughlin (Syngenta).

Asian Golf Industry Federation www.agif.asia