England Golf celebrates the game’s hidden heroes

The amazing army of volunteers who make the difference in golf is being celebrated by England Golf this week. To mark Volunteer Week, the organisation is saying a big thank you to the 100,000+ people who give their time to support and grow golf in England.

It is also pledging its commitment to support volunteers so they have a great experience, can connect with each other to improve their skills, and know that their contribution is valued. Volunteers are the backbone of clubs and counties and also take on a wide range of roles at national level, including championship referees.

Matt Bloor, England Golf Volunteer Manager, said: “Volunteers are vital to golf and the game as we know it wouldn’t survive without them. They really are the hidden heroes of the game. They work across every area of the sport, they’re crucial to the club structure and they’re involved at all levels, from encouraging new players to nurturing the most talented golfers. This week is our opportunity to highlight their work and to draw attention to the pledges to support them which have been made by ourselves and partner organisations.”

Individual volunteers who were thanked included Norfolk’s Sammy Martin and Angela Loveday. They set up a scheme at Royal Norwich Golf Club to give new golfers a great experience and keep them playing.

Meanwhile in County Durham, new volunteers are swinging into action thanks to a partnership project run by the county union and England Golf.

“The county needed to recruit more volunteers and we supported them with publicity, flyers and content for their website. As a result about 10 people expressed interest and most are now actively involved,” said Matt Bloor.

Durham County Union Secretary Jonathan Ward commented: “England Golf was a great help in providing guidance and support in putting together a project to help us recruit new volunteers to support our varied work. From advising on a marketing plan, to providing templates to save time, they helped to bring the idea of volunteering in golf in Durham to the forefront of golfers’ thoughts.”

Volunteers can click here to register with England Golf to receive support with their role including targeted information about resources and opportunities.

England Golf www.englandgolf.org