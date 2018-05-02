Emma’s promotion tees up new golf season at Carden Park

With the golf season fast approaching, Carden Park: Cheshire’s County Estate is pulling out all the stops this year to celebrate the sport it loves. Being part of the Carden team for more than 10 years, local Wrexham lady Emma Young has risen up the ranks at the four-star resort to become Golf Operations Manager this year.

With a whole host of valuable experience in the golfing field in various positions ranging from Golf Event and Retail Supervisor to Golf Sales Coordinator, Emma is eager to make the most of this exciting, new opportunity. Emma is a keen golfer herself and so brings key knowledge to the role and naturally understands a golfer’s needs during their golfing event or golf day at Carden Park Hotel.

She says ‘The new golfing season is always an exciting time for us at Carden Park and I am thrilled to be leading this as the new Golf Operations Manager. As a golfer myself the start of The Masters always gets me ready for the beginning of the new golfing calendar. I am looking forward to working with all the golf team to deliver the highest quality golf events with the superb facilities we have here at Cheshire’s Country Estate.’

This promotion is also another tip of the hat to the Carden ethos of ‘Grow our own’ which has given positions of high honour to those that have made a name for themselves in the company such as recently appointed Director of Sales Dan Gibson. The hotel’s two iconic championship courses; The Cheshire and The Nicklaus, which is famously designed by American great Jack Nicklaus and his son Steve, are perfectly primed for many more memorable rounds in 2018. Offering panoramic views of not just the rolling Welsh hills but also its picturesque 1000-acre estate, the courses have been designed to test player’s limits with a collection of challenging natural hazards.

The extensive golfing facilities including driving range and practice greens, a fleet of 60 electric golf buggies and Clubhouse complete with Pro-shop and Jack’s Bar are perfect for all golf events from business golf days to a quick round with friends.

Carden Park https://www.cardenpark.co.uk/