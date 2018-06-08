Continuity Is Key For New Pro At Cranleigh

Charlie Tetlow is determined to build on Cranleigh Golf & Country Club’s recent success as he takes the reins at the Surrey club.

The 28-year-old has been named as the successor to Karl Morgan and will take over the role in mid-June for his first position as a head club professional, although he has extensive experience in coaching and high-level competition.

Formerly a competitor on the Asian Tour and EuroPro circuit, Tetlow has devoted his time to coaching in recent times with roles at The Wynyard Club, Urban Golf Performance, No1 Junior Golf Academy and most recently with Hoebridge Golf Centre.

And after he was recommended to the club by Morgan as his own replacement, Tetlow is keen to build on the impressive foundations.

Tetlow said: “The call came completely out of the blue but I’m really excited to be joining Cranleigh. Karl has done a lot of great work with the academy and I’ll be looking to take that on. It will be very, very similar but I’m keen to bring more juniors and new golfers through the ranks and bring in a few of my own ideas and methods.”

Tetlow is a modern student of the game, employing state-of-the-art technology and fresh methods to combine the benefits of fitness and biomechanics with golf.

He said: “I’m a bit of sports nerd and I’m doing a sports science degree but there are many ways to use knowledge and technology to get the best from your ability. I’m looking forward to sharing that with the Cranleigh members and hopefully bringing some new golfers to the club.”

Tetlow replaces Morgan, who is leaving the golf industry to take up a role in digital marketing.

Morgan said: “I thought Charlie was the perfect fit so I’m delighted for him. I’ve really enjoyed my three years at Cranleigh and will miss it hugely but the time is right to take on a new challenge.”

Cranleigh general manager, Nick Hughes, said: “Karl has successfully developed the golf tuition at the club, and in the process, has reduced a lot of our members’ handicaps. He has been a model golf professional and a great ambassador for the club. We wish him the very best in his new role.

“Charlie is a fantastic successor and we’re sure he will continue the great work that Karl has achieved and will put his own stamp on the role as he settles in and brings in some of his own ideas.”

Tetlow will continues to host regular group coaching sessions for adults and juniors with a new assistant professional set to join him in the near future. Call 01483 268855 or email pro@cranleighcountryclub.co.uk for more details.

Cranleigh Golf & Country Club www.cranleighcountryclub.co.uk