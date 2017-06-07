Castle Stuart Ladies Open Role for Gillian Stewart

One of the UK’s leading golf coaches will help set women golfers on the right course at the Highland Ladies Open at Castle Stuart this year.

Former Curtis Cup player Gillian Stewart, a four-time winner on the Ladies European Tour, is now a respected coach based at Castle Stuart Golf Links, near Inverness.

The course, which has hosted the Scottish Open four times in the last seven years, is now taking entries for the third annual Highland Ladies Open, to be held on 17 September.

This year’s launch coincides with Women’s Golf Day (6 June) which celebrates women and girl players and aims to encourage more female participants in the sport.

The Highland Ladies Open attracts golfers from across the Highlands and Gillian has agreed to work with each of them ahead of the event in preparation for competitive play.

Part of her coaching technique focuses on the mind factor in line with her belief that golf is the ultimate psychological sport.

Gillian said: “I will be available to the players on the putting green before they head to the first tee. What golfers do on the putting green in the 5-10 minutes that they spend there can have a massive impact on their ability to putt well on the day.

“I will be offering a couple of tips on how best to use this important time in order to maximise their performance.”

She added: “I am delighted to be involved in the Highland Ladies Open this year. It is a great event in a beautiful location and one that can help grow the women’s game in this area.

“Castle Stuart is very much suited to women golfers. While it is a challenge for the best players, there are no big carries off the tee and the wider fairways makes it very playable and enjoyable for all abilities.”

She said she supports efforts to attract more women to the sport: “I am interested in anything that encourages women to play golf, which has social, fitness and even business benefits. So events like the Highland Ladies Open and Women’s Golf Day are extremely important.”

Stuart McColm, Castle Stuart’s general manager, said: “Gillian was one of Scotland’s most successful women golfers and is now a highly-regarded coach.

“We are extremely pleased she will be part of the Highland Ladies Open and the players will benefit greatly from her advice and techniques on the day.”

The competition, which uses the Stableford scoring system, is limited to 20 teams, each of two women, resident in the KW, IV or PH19–41 postcode areas.

