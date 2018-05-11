Burhill CEO Colin Mayes joins EGCOA Board

The EGCOA is very proud to announce that Burhill Group Limited CEO Colin Mayes joins the board of the European Golf Course Owners Association. Burhill Group, with their 11 golf courses in England, has been a member from the start of the EGCOA

Colin Mayes said: “I am very happy that I can join the board of the EGCOA. It Is important to develop the business of golf together on a Europe level. Sharing ideas and best practices is better when done together with the golf business on the continent, bringing on board the English input into the EGCOA.”

EGCOA Director Lodewijk Klootwijk said: “’I’m thrilled to welcome Colin to the board of the EGCOA. He is one of the most respected CEO’s in the UK golf industry and we all look forward to working with him.”

