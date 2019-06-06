Black Knight Management Taps Industry Innovator As New President

The Gary Player Group has announced the appointment of Alex Hammill as President of Black Knight Management, the company’s golf course management division.

Hammill’s experience stretches across three main segments which include hospitality, hotels and private club operations, with the last eight years spent working for the two largest owner operations of private clubs – ClubCorp and Arcis Golf. In addition, Hammill also founded the company Innovative Club Management (ICM).

His expertise encompasses private club management, golf course management, risk management and mitigation, capital project management, and formulating strategic action plans to ensure financial targets are achieved. Hammill has been responsible for revenues totalling more than $90 million per year, operational oversight of multiple golf courses, consistent double-digit yearly earnings, acquisition task force management, strategic planning and capital project management. He was a member of corporate capital project teams and pioneered innovative programs for a portfolio of more than 200 clubs.

“After meeting and spending time with Marc Player and his team, it was clear we shared the same philosophy of how to best approach this opportunity and offer something truly different to the golf club management space,” said Hammill “I look forward to the challenge, this opportunity and to being part of the organization.”

Hammill founded ICM after recognizing a void in the market for true innovation in hospitality. He brings a proven track record of driving and achieving budgeted financial targets and increased growth. As President of Black Knight Management, Hammill leads a team of industry innovators, including EVP of Sales and Operations, Matt Colo, who was Vice President of Membership Sales for Club Corp and Arcis Golf, to ensure every client receives the attention to detail they expect, while ensuring proper execution and allocating resources.

“We are delighted to have Alex and his team join the Black Knight family,” said Marc Player, CEO of Black Knight International. “His attitude, experience and connections in the management business will help establish ourselves as industry innovators and bring positive results to our clients around the world.”

Gary Player http://garyplayer.com/