Bernard Gallacher returns to Royal Mid-Surrey

Bernard Gallacher, eight-time Ryder Cup player and winning European Captain in 1995, returned to Royal Mid-Surrey Golf Club in Richmond last week where his professional course record has stood for the past 38 years.

The former Head Professional at the Wentworth Club remains the joint course record-holder on the JH Taylor course along with the famous left-handed New Zealander Bob Charles. They both shot record rounds of 64 (par 69) on the same day in July 1979, while competing in the Eccentric Club Pro-Am held at the historic club in south-west London.

“I’m very happy and slightly surprised that my record has remained for so long on such a popular golf course,” said Bernard. “The club has a great heritage with JH Taylor’s legacy and it’s good to see them invest so much in the course recently to maintain its competitive edge,” he added.

The Scotsman was in the prime of his career when setting the record. He had won the French Open two months earlier and went on to star in the losing Ryder Cup effort at The Greenbrier in September, winning four of the 11 points won by Europe during his fifth appearance in the contest.

He returned to Royal Mid-Surrey as part of the club’s 125th anniversary celebrations, which include hosting a series of prestigious events such as the English Women’s Open Matchplay tournament next month.

“We are delighted to welcome Bernard back as our course record-holder and involve him in our anniversary celebrations,” said Club Chairman Chris Holt.

Royal Mid-Surrey Golf Club www.rmsgc.co.uk

