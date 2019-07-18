Belton Woods appoints new Director of Golf

Lincolnshire golf resort Belton Woods has appointed Advanced PGA Professional Alex Davies as its new director of golf.

Davies, 34, joins the four-star venue following previous roles at The Belfry, Celtic Manor and Brocket Hall, where he built up in-depth experience of hosting world-class events and a wide-ranging understanding of golf operations, membership, club-fitting and customer service.

Davies explained: “I’m delighted to be able to bring some of the experience I’ve gained in more than ten years at five-star golf resorts to bear on Belton Woods. The resort has an excellent reputation, and I will be looking to build upon that, working in tandem the other departments within the resort and the local community.

“This was an opportunity I was keen to pursue and am delighted to have secured the position. I’m already engaging positively with the members and have been quick to realise the potential of the golf club, as well as that of a stay-and-play venue. It’s an exciting time to be director of golf at Belton Woods.”

The resort’s general manager, Ian Peck, added: “It takes just a few minutes in Alex’s presence to realise how passionate he is about golf and in making golf enjoyable for his members and visitors. He also brings invaluable experience in a wide range of processes and skills which will enhance our overall golf operation. We’re delighted to welcome him to the resort.”

Belton Woods, which is managed by Almarose, one of the UK’s leading independent hotel management companies, features 45 holes of golf over three courses, including the Lakes and Woodside layouts.