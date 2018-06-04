‘Beefy’ & ‘Beef’ At The Belfry for One Day Golf Marathon

The Belfry Hotel & Resort is pleased to welcome cricket and golf stars Ian ‘Beefy’ Botham and Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston on Wednesday 6th June, as they compete in a one-day golfing extravaganza across the UK’s 18 cricketing counties, in aid of the Beef Charity Foundation.

The legendary duo will compete in 18 holes of golf as they zig zag across the country. They will start at 6am in County Durham from the 1st at Rockliffe Hall, before jumping on a helicopter to play one hole in each of the cricketing counties in the UK, finishing on the 18th hole at North Middlesex Golf Club.

The sporting icons are scheduled to arrive at The Belfry around 11am where they will play the world-famous risk and reward 10th hole on The Brabazon, made famous by Seve Ballesteros when he became the first to hit the green when playing against Nick Faldo in the 1978 Hennessy Cup.

The unique Golf Challenge will aim to raise money for Beefy’s Charity Foundation, set up by Sir Ian Botham, which helps fund specific projects relating to chronic illnesses and other challenges that young people face.

“The Belfry is delighted to be part of this unique event and support the fantastic work done by Ian and the foundation. Voted as England’s Best Golf Course at the World Golf Awards, The Brabazon is in fantastic condition and I am positive that the challenge of the iconic 10th hole will be a highlight of their day” commented James Stewart, Resort Director.

The Beefy Charity Foundation currently supports Brain Tumour Research & Support, Batten Disease Family Association, Cardiac Risk in the Young, Bloodwise and Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Top picture: The Belfry Hotel

The Belfry Hotel & Resort www.thebelfry.co.uk