All-Party Parliamentary Golf Group reformed

The All-Party Parliamentary Golf Group has been reconstituted, electing Officers and welcoming new MPs.

The meeting, a requirement in the new Parliament, was the first time the Group met since the General Election and means the Group can continue its singular task, to support the sport of golf.

The following Officers were elected at the meeting:

Chair and Registered Contact: Stephen Gethins MP

Vice-Chair: Baroness Nye of Lambeth

Vice-Chair: Laurence Robertson MP

Vice-Chair: Lord Moynihan

Vice-Chair: John Mann MP

Vice-Chair: Gavin Newlands MP

Vice-Chair: Rt Hon Cheryl Gillan MP

MR Sport were retained as Secretariat to the Group.

Speaking after the meeting, Group Chair and Member of Parliament for North East Fife, Stephen Gethins MP, said “I am delighted that the Group has been reformed, and look forward to continuing to promote golf in Westminster, our local communities and beyond. In the last Parliament the Group was able to support the game and industries associated with it on a wide range of issues, and it will continue to support the sport wherever it can.”

“A number of Group Officers were not returned at the General Election, and they deserve our thanks, particularly Karl McCartney, who was instrumental in establishing the Group, and was a strong voice for the sport in Parliament. I am happy to welcome a number of new Officers, and look forward to working with them, Members, Associate Members, and stakeholders from across the world of golf to continue to provide a strong voice for the sport in Parliament.”

APPG Golf http://parliamentary.golf/

Tweet