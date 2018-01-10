It’s 1 Small Step For Golf, 1 Giant Leap For Golf Club Marketing…

Intuitive Edge have continued to grow in their third year of business whilst their clients enjoy the fruits of their labour

100s of £1,000s

The revenue Intuitive Edge’s golf clients saw from their structured, targeted, social media and email marketing campaigns in 2017.

27

The number of golf businesses Intuitive Edge helped develop their marketing in 2017.

3

The number of new golf businesses already bringing Intuitive Edge onboard for 2018.

With ‘digital’ becoming a more and more powerful aspect of golf industry marketing, and Intuitive Edge’s expertise and past success within digital golf marketing, it’s no wonder they have continued to grow in their third year of business whilst their clients enjoy the fruits of their labour.

This growth is set to continue in 2018, with new marketing platforms and facilities becoming available all the time, and flexible agreements (no contracts) meaning clubs can utilise Intuitive Edge’s expertise without the burden of a long term contract.

As Tiger’s return significantly increased viewing figures of his comeback tournament, you’d hope a natural progression will be an increase in participation in 2018. So, for golf clubs wanting to attract new members, drive society business, and grow green fee numbers, Intuitive Edge are the go-to golf marketing agency.

Brandon Trimmer, Director and Co-founder of Intuitive Edge, will be at GolfBIC on 24th January. For those attending, click here to email him directly and arrange a 15 minute meeting to discuss your plans for your club – he’ll be happy to advise on future marketing initiatives and how you can best use the tools proven to positively impact golf businesses throughout 2018 and beyond.

If you’re not at GolfBIC and want more information on the campaigns/results Intuitive Edge have achieved in 2017, email Brandon directly and he’ll send you through 2 short documents with more information – Brandon@IntuitiveEdgeMarketing.com

And as a final cherry on the cake to round off their fantastic 2017, Claire from Southwick Park Golf Club had some kind words to finish Intuitive Edge’s year with a smile – “Intuitive Edge have been brilliant in helping our club grow and attract more customers. They are so friendly and easy to work with and always go the extra mile – they really are the perfect match for us.”

Intuitive Edge www.IntuitiveEdgeMarketing.com

GolfBIC http://www.ukgcoa.com/golfbic