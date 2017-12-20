An Offer from Rangeball UK

Rangeball UK Ltd has formed successful partnerships over the last 20 years with major golf ball manufacturers to produce high quality range balls.

We hold large stocks of One Piece, Two Piece and Floater balls. Balls with printed logo’s can be forward ordered for your facility.

Our 2 Piece Range ball is made in the same facility and to the same high standards as 2 Piece game balls, including the weight and size. Two Piece range balls are the only type of ball that replicate what the average golfer will use on the course. Technical improvements and modern lacquer coatings have helped maintain the long-term performance and durability of today’s range ball.

We also have available a range of restricted flight balls for the customer who has a shorter range.

The Floater ball is the standard size but the core is made differently to allow it to float.

Our 1 Piece ball, which is a soft feel 80 compression, also conforms to international size and weight specifications. Their flight pattern is superb and the life expectancy is excellent. Both the 1 and 2 Piece balls are available in white or yellow.

If you need further information or samples to test please get in touch info@rangeball.co.uk Telephone +44 (0)1473 277177

Balls are sold by the dozen. 25 dozen (300) balls per carton. We normally despatch by pallet and delivery is approximately 3 working days.

Rangeball UK Ltd https://rangeball.co.uk/