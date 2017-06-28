This week marks the start of the tour seeding and validation process for prototype Titleist 718 irons. Product seeding and player validation is a critical step in the go-to-market process for all Titleist equipment.

Earning the validation of the game’s best players, as well as dedicated golfers at every level of the game, ensures that new products are faithful to the Titleist brand promise of innovation, performance and quality excellence.

This week at both the PGA Tour’s Quicken Loans National and the European Tour’s HNA Open de France, Titleist Tour Reps and members of the Titleist Golf Club R&D team will be busy fitting players into prototype 718 irons, answering their performance questions and gathering their feedback and data.

This same process will continue over the coming weeks across the worldwide professional tours.

Titleist will provide additional updates throughout this process on Titleist’s social channels; Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, and at Titleist.co.uk/718

Tags: Titleist