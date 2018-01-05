TaylorMade Golf Changes the Face of Driver Technology

TaylorMade Golf, makers of the #1 Driver in Golf and the winningest drivers on the PGA TOUR in 2017* with its M1 & M2 drivers, have shifted the paradigm of golf club engineering with the introduction of the M3 & M4 metalwoods, highlighted by the company’s breakthrough innovation – Twist Face technology.

“From the creation of the first metalwood in 1979, TaylorMade has established a legacy of breaking from tradition to reach new thresholds of performance. In 2018, we have once again uncovered a new frontier of driving potential with Twist Face Technology — a radical departure from traditional driver-face design, engineered to correct for inherent human swing tendencies in real-time, giving golfers a tangible competitive advantage,” said Brian Bazzel, Vice President, Product Creation.

Twist Face: The Next Breakthrough in Innovation from TaylorMade

Reimagining traditional driver face design, TaylorMade’s Twist Face technology is truly the first of its kind. Twist Face, featured in both the new M3 & M4 drivers, is TaylorMade’s solution to counteract golfers’ most common misses, more specifically, those resulting from the high toe and low heel impacts.

To counteract the high-toe miss (a hook), the driver face has been ‘twisted’ open (loft increased & face opened) on the high-toe to help straighten ball flight. Similarly, to counteract the low-heel miss (a slice) the driver face has been twisted closed to de-loft and close the face in the low heel area. Ultimately, TaylorMade’s Twist Face technology delivers a corrective face angle when hit off-centre for longer, straighter shots.

The Origin of a Breakthrough

Studying data captured from more than half a million shots that simultaneously tracks head presentation (in-out path, angle of attack, loft, impact location), initial launch conditions and final landing location of the golf ball, TaylorMade engineers discovered there was a flaw in the traditional bulge and roll. By studying the performance of thousands of shots in each quadrant across the face of all golfers’ levels, researchers determined these shots were not averaging to be on the centre line. In fact, high face shots and high toe shots have a left tendency of the target line and spin significantly less. Similarly, low face and low heel shots tend to land right of the target line with significantly more spin.

World-class design and elite performance is the genesis of every product TaylorMade engineers. In 2015, the company introduced multi-material construction with eye-catching carbon composite crowns that captured the attention of millions of golfers around the world, becoming the most winning driver on the PGA TOUR and once again retaining the title of the best-selling driver in the industry. Two years later, the stakes have been raised, and engineers have responded to the challenge by creating the most advanced driver in company history — M3. In addition to Twist Face technology, the M3 driver features a new matte silver front section and a raised, aerodynamic five-layer carbon composite crown. Years of research and development have culminated in some of the thinnest, strongest and lightest composite panels in the industry. With both the 2018 M3 and M4 metalwoods, TaylorMade engineers were able to design thinner and lighter composite panels (the M3 & M4 drivers both feature a 5-layer carbon composite crown) than ever before.

Exclusive to the M3 in both the 460cc & 440cc models is a new intuitive Y-Track adjustability system that allows for CG adjustment of the head to obtain desired, optimal ball flight parameters. Dissimilar to the T-Track on both the ’16 & ’17 M1 drivers, the heel to toe track and front to back track on the M3 are connected, allowing all 22 grams (two 11g weights) of moveable mass to be utilised for both the benefit of heel to toe control as well as front to back CG adjustment. The Y-track gives the golfer more precise CG adjustability than ever before with more than 1,000 unique CG configurations — more than double the number of positions in the 2017 M1. Add in TaylorMade’s 12 position, 4-degree ultra-lightweight aluminum Loft Sleeve (back sleeve compatible) and the result is an unparalleled level of personalisation.

Availability & Pricing

Available on February 16, 2018, the M3 460 driver will be offered in 8.5°, 9.5°, 10.5° & 12° loft options, while LH models will be offered in 9.5° and 10.5° lofts. The M3 440 driver (RH only) will be offered in 9° & 10° loft options.

RRP (460cc) £479 / €579 / 639CHF / 4,499DKK / 5,599NOK / 5,699SEK

Available on February 16, 2018, the M3 fairway will be offered in 15° (3), 17° (3HL) and19° (5) loft options while LH models will be offered in 15° (3) and 19° (5) options, equipped with an MCA Tensei Blue shaft in A, R & S flexes (65g) and X flex (75g). All models come equipped with a Lamkin UTx cord grip.

RRP £279 / €349 / 389CHF / 2,599DKK / 3,199NOK / 3,299SEK

Available on February 16, 2018, the M3 Rescue will be offered in 17° (2), 19° (3), 21° (4) and 24° (5) options while LH models will be offered in 19° (3) and 21° (4) options.

RRP £239 / €299 / 329CHF / 2,299DKK / 2,699NOK / 2,799SEK

*1 Driver in Golf claim based on 2017 usage on the PGA, European, Japan Golf, Web.com, Champions and LPGA Tours, as reported by the Darrell Survey Co. and SPORTS MARKETING SURVEYS, INC.

