PING introduces new Sigma G putter models

PING today expanded its popular Sigma G series of putters with two new highly forgiving mallets, the Craz-E and Tyne H.

Featuring advancements to PING’s patented True Roll Face Technology, and a multi-piece face engineered with an innovative material commonly used in the soles of high-performance athletic shoes, the Sigma G line offers significant improvements in feel, alignment and overall putting performance.

“By broadening the options for golfers with the Craz-E, an enduring classic, and the eye-catching Tyne H, we’re able to introduce more players of all abilities to the phenomenal feel and full-face forgiveness of the Sigma G putters,” said John A. Solheim, PING Chairman & CEO.

“The uniquely softer feel and satisfying sound come from the combination of high-grade elastomer and fully machined aerospace-grade aluminium over the entire face. With improved ball-speed consistency and forgiveness, golfers will make more putts and gain confidence from any distance, and that’s going to bring down scores.”

The Craz-E and Tyne H Sigma G putters are available at authorised PING golf shops around the world. The Craz-E design has been a favourite of tour pros for several years with more than 70 winning versions showcased in the PING Gold Putter Vault, including three major titles.

Its proven performance relies on a ball-width centre sight line, and significant heel-toe and back weighting to achieve a high MOI for maximising stability and balance.

The Tyne H is distinguished from the original Tyne by an Anser-style hosel to fit a slight-arc stroke and create offset, plus a top-rail sight line that is white on a Black Nickel finish for contrast and easy alignment.

Sigma G face inserts are made of Pebax Elastomer, a lightweight, high-energy-return compound utilised in the soles of athletic shoes for its elasticity which provides the putters a uniquely soft yet responsive feel.

PING’s True Roll Face Technology covers the face to provide confidence and full-face forgiveness. Precision milled from 6061 aerospace-grade aluminium, the face pattern varies in depth and pitch to improve performance and touch on putts of every length.

Impact stability with Sigma G is increased as a result of the larger face-insert cavities that allow weight savings to be re-distributed farther toward the perimeter to increase the MOI. Optimal CG positions help reduce skid and initiate forward roll.

The Craz-E and Tyne H join 16 previously released blades, mid-mallets and mallets available to fit any stroke type, preferred look, and alignment style. All are finished in Platinum or Black Nickel and feature a contrasting face tone to assist in setup and alignment consistency.

Two proprietary PING Pistol tapered grips are offered. The PP60 (midsie, flat front with tapered contour) and PP62 (oversize, more rounded shape) are engineered to fit the contours of the hands.

RRP: Craz-E: £175; Tyne H: £175

Adjustable-length shafts are available for an upcharge of £24.

Sigma G Specifications

Craz-E (Platinum): Straight Stroke Type, 370g, Lie angle adjustable +-2°

Tyne H (Black Nickel): Slight Arc Stroke Type, 370g, Lie angle adjustable +-4°

PING www.PING.com