Paul Lawrie Gives Support to Emerging Golf Brand PuttOUT

This week Paul Lawrie, the 1999 Open Champion, two-time Ryder Cup player, eight-time European Tour winner and with many more professional wins to his name, announced he will be giving his support to the emerging golf training brand, PuttOUT, and helping to showcase their now growing product line.

As part of the deal, PuttOUT will also be partnering with The Paul Lawrie Golf Foundation based in Aberdeen, supplying products to all of the Foundation supported golf professionals.

In January the PuttOUT team will be exhibiting at their second PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando after a hugely successful first year of trading, selling more than 30,000 units of their first product, the Pressure Putt Trainer, ahead of release of their forthcoming second product, the PuttOUT Putting Mat.

On the agreement, Andy Clift of PuttOUT said: “We’re thrilled to be involved with Paul, a prolific tour winner, famous around the world not only for his talent on the course, but also for his longstanding reputation of class and contribution to the public. We can’t wait to bring the ideas we’re developing to the world, and with the support of Paul, we fully expect to grow to be making the very best products on the market going forward. This is only the beginning.”

Paul Lawrie has said “I really like PuttOUT’s first product, the Pressure Putt Trainer. It’s simple, clever and addictive, but it’s also a lot of fun. Because it can be used both indoors and on the putting green, it’s a really practical piece of kit.

The team at PuttOUT have some great concepts and innovative new products in the pipeline and I look forward to trying them out for myself!”

PuttOUT have grown out of a leading London based product design agency, therefore, a company with 24-years of experience in design, manufacturing and getting products to market. Headed up by Andy Clift and Cam Slaughter, this could be a pairing to watch out for in the very near future.

PuttOUT is distributed by Second Chance Ltd. http://www.secondchance.co.uk/