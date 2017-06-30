Oscar Jacobson’s SS18 Collection Offers On-Course Performance with High Street Style

With 114 years of tailoring experience, Swedish brand Oscar Jacobson has been kitting out European Tour golfers for over four decades. Combining men’s fashion and cutting-edge technologies, Oscar Jacobson’s Spring/Summer 2018 range features performance-enhancing garments which look as good on the High Street as they perform on the golf course.

The 21st-century golfer is looking for stylish apparel that works equally well on and off the golf course, and Oscar Jacobson’s rich heritage in fashion tailoring, dating all the way back to 1903, ensures that performance and style run deep in the brand’s DNA.

The new Spring/Summer 2018 collection from OJ Sport – presented in Sky/Coral, Naturals and Electric colour themes – draws heavily on the brand’s expertise in fashion tailoring, and its unparalleled knowledge of technical golf apparel, to deliver a greater number of products than ever before that will not only perform how the golfer wants on the fairways, but also look completely at home on the High Street.

Eco focus

No company should be shying away from its environmental responsibilities in the 21st century. As a Swedish brand, Oscar Jacobson takes its Eco duties very seriously and is fully committed to continually seeking out more environmentally friendly ways to produce its striking apparel collections.

For Spring/Summer 2018, this quest has led to the use of a ground-breaking Bamboo charcoal fibre in the technical polo shirt, Chap, knitted from a polyester/elastane mix for added stretch and fit.

Bamboo charcoal fibre is mixed in with the yarn to create a fabric that offers the same feel and durability as many synthetic fabrics, but is kinder on the environment thanks to nanotechnology. This process allows the physical and biological properties of a material to be modified by engineering, synthesising and adding elements to develop the next generation of improved fabrics and materials.

OJ Sport’s Spring/Summer 2018 collection will perfectly prepare any golfer to meet the demands of peak-season golf with an ideal blend of performance, function and style. More so than ever before, the garments deliver versatility and the potential for cross-over, looking as stylish off the golf course as they do on it.

Oscar Jacobson www.oscarjacobson.com

