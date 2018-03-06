Market-Leading Electric Trolley Brand Launches Stunning 2018 Freeway Range

PowaKaddy, the market-leading electric trolley brand, has once again made several impressive upgrades to its revolutionary Freeway range – the world’s most popular electric trolley family – with classy new FW3s and FW5s models joining the award-winning FW7s trolley for 2018.

Helped by feedback from avid golfers and leading retailers from across the world, PowaKaddy has introduced classy new FW3s and FW5s trolleys to its stable, as well as continuing the highly popular flagship FW7s.

Further adding to its image as the perfect entry level trolley, the stylish new FW3s incorporates a new 2.3” Full colour Widescreen display, digital power gauge and battery fuel indicator. The sleek new FW5s boasts a new 2.8” mid-size full colour widescreen display, which hosts the ever-popular ADF (Automatic Distance Function) for conveniently sending the trolley ahead to the next tee, whilst the trolley also has a handy USB charging port.

Both the FW5s and FW7s trolleys have been enhanced with a classy Gunmetal colour for 2018, adding to their aspirational image, whilst the FW3s will be available in Polar white and Classic black options.

“The Freeway family has very much become a brand of its own,” said PowaKaddy CEO David Catford. “We always strive to develop and innovate the range by adding new features that ultimately deliver more value for the golfer – the 2018 Freeway range does just that. We’re particularly excited about the new FW3s and FW5s which offer stunning display screens and other new features at no extra cost to the consumer.”

Available in both 18 and 36 hole options that are backed by a full five-year warranty, the ultra-powerful and supremely-reliable PowaKaddy Lithium battery boasts an integrated Battery Management System that protects the life of the battery and provides up to five times longer lifespan than lead acid equivalents.

PowaKaddy FW3s

The FW3s comes with a new 2.3” full colour widescreen display, plus a digital power gauge, On/Off LED, power, pause and resume and a battery fuel indicator, adding classy touches to one of the most popular entry-level trolleys. Powered by a new whisper-quiet 230W motor, the FW3s offers engineered simplicity at the highest level. An easy-to-use, ambidextrous soft T-bar grip allows golfers an extremely simple method of steering the trolley. Key features on the FW3s include:

NEW 2.3” Full colour Widescreen display

NEW Digital power gauge

NEW Battery fuel indicator

NEW Whisper quiet powerful 230W motor

Unique Plug ‘n’ Play™ battery system

Low profile PowaFrame®chassis

Thinnest, lightest & most powerful lithium battery

2 Year Warranty

RRP – from £499.99

PowaKaddy FW5s

The FW5s comes with a new 2.8” mid-size full colour widescreen display, a digital power gauge, battery fuel indicator, odometer, digital clock, trip/time indicator, yards/metres selection and an integrated USB charging port. The new whisper quiet motor is 230 watt, whilst an Automatic Distance Function (ADF) feature allows the trolley to be sent distances of 15, 30 and 45 yards/metres. Key features of the FW5s include:

NEW 2.8” mid-size Full colour Widescreen display

NEW premium Gun Metal Metallic Frame Colour with matching Trims

NEW Whisper quiet powerful 230W motor

Unique Plug ‘n’ Play™ battery system

Low profile PowaFrame®chassis

Thinnest, lightest & most powerful lithium battery

2 Year warranty

USB charging port

RRP – from £549.99

PowaKaddy FW7s

The ultimate in cutting-edge design, the award-winning FW7s offers golfers a host of performance-orientated features. The model is packed with technology and features a stunning full colour 3.5” widescreen display, built-in calorie counter, distance measurement function, a powerful, near silent 230 watt motor and also comes with an increased 3 year peace of mind warranty. An optional Electronic Braking System (EBS) provides 3 levels of progressive braking when going downhill. Key features of the FW7s include:

Stunning 3.5” Full Colour Widescreen display

NEW Honeycomb Trims

Unique Plug ‘n’ Play™ battery system

Low profile PowaFrame®Chassis

Thinnest, lightest & most powerful lithium battery

Powerful 230W whisper quiet Motor

USB charging port

Automatic Distance Function (ADF)

Extended 3 Year warranty

RRP – from £629.99

