Grip Master Bounces into The UK With Brand Fusion

Grip Master, the number one leather grip brand on every major golfing tour worldwide, has joined forces with Brand Fusion International to distribute club and putter grips made from the finest Cabretta, Cowhide and Kangaroo leather on the market.

Used by multiple Major champions on Tour, all Grip Master grips are handcrafted and feature the brand’s pioneering ‘one-piece, slip-on’ technology to save club professionals time and effort in fitting.

The grips offer superior feel and performance by incorporating ProTak, the natural breathing action of leather grips that activates in the harshest of weather conditions. Rubbed down with a damp cloth, the grips become active and won’t slip throughout the entire swing.

“The initial reaction to the grips from the UK golf retail market has been amazing,” said Nigel Freemantle, Managing Director of Brand Fusion, the UK distributor of leading golf brands such as Sun Mountain and Volvik balls. “These grips are used by lots of Tour professionals and they’re the world’s first manufacturer of a truly one-piece, pre-wrapped, slip-on leather golf grip,” he added.

The club grips are available in four distinctive styles.

The Classic – made from genuine Cowhide leather in the traditional wrap style, but with modern day technology providing the player with ultimate confidence in all weather conditions;

– made from genuine Cowhide leather in the traditional wrap style, but with modern day technology providing the player with ultimate confidence in all weather conditions; The Signature – a Cabretta grip that cannot be duplicated with manmade materials. Hand laced featuring micro perforation, the Signature club grip incorporates subtle ribs on the top and bottom;

– a Cabretta grip that cannot be duplicated with manmade materials. Hand laced featuring micro perforation, the Signature club grip incorporates subtle ribs on the top and bottom; The Masters – a Cowhide Leather grip with a Red or Blue top and bottom design feature. The soft sticky feel provides unparalleled performance;

– a Cowhide Leather grip with a Red or Blue top and bottom design feature. The soft sticky feel provides unparalleled performance; The Roo – made from ultra-lightweight and very strong Kangaroo leather, that’s been a hit on the Tour since being introduced this season. Promotes a confident feel and offers real-time feedback throughout the swing.

Supported by the equally popular putter grips in four recognisable series, the Signature, Masters and Roo, all with the same characteristics as its matching club grips, are joined by the ultra-lightweight FL27 grip.

All putter grips are available in three popular sizes including Tour -the more traditional pistol shaped grip, suited to all hand sizes; Midsize – fast becoming the putter grip of choice for all level of players, up to and including extensive use on all worldwide Tours; and Paddle – the oversized parallel option, provides a platform for any hand size to sit comfortably to promote soft hands resulting in a steady putting motion.

The new FL27 is a lightweight oversized option made from premium Cabretta leather that is soft on the hands, releasing any hand or arm tension through the stroke.

Grip Master has over 75-years of experience in making premium handcrafted leather grips for Tour players across the globe. The new association with Brand Fusion marks the brand’s entrance into pro shops in Europe’s biggest golf market.

The Grip Master grips are available at the following RRP and colourways:

Classic club grip – Black – £34.99;

Signature club grip – Black – £27.99 / Putter grip Black, Red, Tan and Royal Blue £29.99;

Masters club grip – £24.99 / putter grip £29.99 both in Black with Red or Blue trim;

Roo club grip – £29.99 / putter grip £34.99 – both in Black;

FL27 putter grip – Black, Red, Blue or Tan – £34.99.

Top picture: Classic club grip

For more information, please visit www.brandfusionltd.co.uk or www.thegripmaster.com