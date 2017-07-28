Glenmuir Launch ‘Bold, Bright and Beautiful’ Spring Summer 2018 Collection  

Glenmuir, the renowned Scottish golf clothing brand, has unveiled its most trendy collection yet for the Spring Summer 2018 season combining 125 years of crafting excellence with innovative design, fresh colours and high-performance fabrics.

Glenmuir’s Spring Summer 2018 Collection is built upon three colour stories. The Tahiti Troon story blends a vibrant Tahiti with Black, Light Grey and a hint of White. Dalmahoy Daiquiri features a daring Daiquiri with Navy, Light Grey and White. Hebridean Sunrise combines a fresh Sunrise with a crisp Light Grey, White and Navy.

Luxury Cotton Shirts – The double mercerised shirts remain the distinguished choice offering a lustrous silk-like handle, luxurious drape and enhanced colour retention. New g.Stirling and g.Ollie feature an elegant cross dye fabric whilst g.Wallace with Glenmuir’s signature tartan and g.Tarth, g.Larkin and the ladies’ g.Michelle remain favourites. New for the collection is g.Iberia made from pure long staple pima cotton achieving ultra-softness, smooth appearance and yarn evenness.

Superior Performance Shirts – Glenmuir use a unique active functional fabric with moisture wicking yarn delivering thermoregulation, breathability and enhanced freedom of movement. g.Exeter with its sporty marl fabric remains very much on trend, g.Hatfield features the very latest techniques in sublimation printing whilst g.Lawrence boasts a laser cut bonded seamless placket. Glenmuir’s striking new Spring Summer 2018 Tropical print features on the ladies’ shaped panel g.Formosa and sleeveless g.Ellora with its sporty stand up collar and high shine zips. g.Medina has marl panelling for a flattering look whilst sleeveless g.Orissa has shaped side panels and lurex and diamante trims. g.Fredrick, g.Ethan, g.Nadia and the ever popular g.Deacon, g.Paloma and g.Jenna return in exciting new colourways.

Premium Cotton Lightweight Knitwear – Made from nature’s finest pure combed cotton ensuring durability, natural softness and breathability, each of Glenmuir’s sweater is handknitted by craftsmen with stitches linked manually resulting in a long lasting perfect fit and resilient flat

seams. Contemporary stripe panelling features in g.Andrews and g.Salisbury whilst g.Eton is made from an innovative honeycomb knit combined with elegant mock suede and leather pullers and trims. g.Eliot remains a classic option with its elegant intarsia argyle pattern. For the ladies’ collection, the striking new printed sweater g.Arbela is a first for Glenmuir, whilst the birds eye pattern on the g.Ceylon and micro-cable on the g.Marsha are elegant and chic options. Sleeveless g.Alamo features contrast stripe panels which has lurex yarn knitted within and new vibrant colours have been added to the v, zip neck and sleeveless options (g.Eden, g.Devon, g.Stanley, g.Thornton, g.Darcy, g.Ava, g.Astrid).

Luxury Touch of Cashmere – Luxurious blend combining a superior soft-handle with durability, providing warmth, natural breathability and enhanced colour retention. The g.George featuring Glenmuir signature tartan is introduced in Tahiti and the sumptuously soft and featherlight g.Arlo and g.Edward achieve a refined lifestyle look for the summer months.

Extra Fine Italian Merino and British Lambswool – Glenmuir’s world class knitwear has a refreshed vibrant colour palette and is made from the finest and strongest fibres and are treated to achieve a resilient, durable shrink-resistant piece of knitwear with excellent anti-pill performance, which is machine washable. Glenmuir’s 100% merino and lambswool are thermoregulating, hypo-allergenic and breathe naturally. Each sweater is hand-knitted using the skills and craftsmanship of generations of expert wool makers with stitches linked manually (g.Wilkie, g.Rankin, g.Jasper, g.Windermere, g.Lomond, g.Morar, g.Coll, g.Esther, g.Nina, g.Dornoch).

High Performance Trousers – New for Spring Summer 2018, the men’s g.Cuthberts made from a lightweight stretch moisture wicking fabric with silicone grip tape at the waist and back pocket to keep your shirt and playing card or glove in place. Glenmuir’s renowned ladies’ capris, shorts and new skort remain a stylish but high performing choice. All available in bold new colours and the new Tropical print (g.Lottie, g.Matilda, g.Kendra, g.Alma).

Mikhel Ruia, Managing Director at Glenmuir concluded, “All of us here in Lanark, Scotland are immensely proud of Glenmuir’s heritage of crafting Scottish quality for over 125 years. The Spring Summer 2018 collection is our most forward-thinking range to date which combines our expertise in golf wear with contemporary design, innovative fabrics and vibrant colours.”

The collection is available in store and online from February 2018.

