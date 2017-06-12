FJ Introduces SS18 Performance Golf Apparel Range
Story published at 11:34, Monday, June 12th, 2017
FootJoy, the #1 Shoe & Glove in Golf, is proud to share an exciting and diverse range of Performance Golf Apparel for Spring/Summer 2018. With four fresh and exciting colour combinations and a line that includes new MT Lite Shorts and Men’s Fleece Hoody as well as an extended essentials line, FJ apparel has never been more appealing.
Available now for retailers to pre-book, the new men’s Performance Golf Apparel line features the advanced performance fabrics that Make Every Day Playable but in a refreshed line-up inspired by research conducted by FJ’s apparel team, focusing on new colour trends and styles from a number of different markets across the world.
Four new colour stories – Infuse, Venture, Revere and Spirit – showcasing fresh tones with warm shades, present the golfer with a wealth of style options, while the ever-evolving Essentials line has been extended, sampling colours from the new colour stories as well as all-new designs. Ground breaking styles and garments also appear in the brand’s SS18 range, the FJ Men’s Fleece Hoody being a key example. Available in both Navy and Heather Grey, the casual on and off-course garment presents a fleece lined full-zip hoody with contrast FJ logo on the left chest.
Wool Blend V-Neck Pullovers with colour blocking and contrast cuffs and trim are another bold addition to the range; available in Navy with Green, Charcoal with Red, Black with Cobalt and Light Blue with Navy.
Due to the success of the new MT Lite Trouser this year, FJ introduces the Performance MT Lite Short for SS18. A particularly exciting addition to the most advanced range in FJ’s history, the short will offer the same high performance lightweight stretch nylon fabric as the MT Lite Trouser possesses, providing comfort and breathability, but in a short format for warmer weather play. MT Lite shorts are available in Green, Red, Light Blue, Black, Navy, Grey, Khaki and White.
Paul O’Hagan, FJ Marketing Executive, said: “With each season that approaches, the demand for golf apparel that merges on-course performance with off-course styling increases. This next spring summer collection we believe will offer all golfers something for their wardrobe – whether it’s a standout pullover with block colouring or a subtle performance polo shirt in cool, fresh lavender.
“Our design team has worked tirelessly to produce a fantastic range of performance golf apparel that utilises our tour-proven performance materials and features new, exciting colour stories that truly make the Mark of a Player standout more than ever.”
The Infuse, Venture, Revere and Spirit colour stories embody the forecasted trends for 2018 and encompass a mix of polo shirts, Chill-Out pullovers, sweaters and shorts to provide golfers across the UK with a plethora of comfortable, stylish, performance-driven options.
An enhanced Essentials Collection, derived from the most popular Mark of a Player garments in recent years can also be found in the new range. New for 2018 are three new colour collection themed shirts in varying styles including Lisle Colour Block with Space Dye – a contemporary design to lift any golf ensemble. The new colour stories have also inspired two Essential Chill-Out pullovers which now feature a Heather Pinstripe Chill-Out with contrast zipper and angled chest pocket. In keeping with the bold colour stories of 2018, the popular MT Lite Trouser is available in Red, Light Blue and White.
Women’s – Golfleisure
SS18 presents a reimagined Women’s Golf Apparel collection, further developing the current season’s blend of on-course performance needs with off-course comfort and styling. New patterns and colours run through the line from printed dots to stripes and Periwinkle to Charcoal. New garment styles, including cap sleeves and woven vests, meet new performance materials, such as a super soft Stretch Jersey fabric and the extremely lightweight woven shell and Jersey knit of the Women’s Full-Zip Woven Vest.
Whether it is the contemporary styling of FJ’s Performance Golf Apparel, the superior comfort and performance of its advanced footwear family or the superior feel and fit of its market-leading golf gloves, FJ remains the overwhelming favourite among golfers of all abilities around the world.
The spring summer 2018 Performance Golf Apparel range from FJ is available for accounts to pre-book now. Accounts should contact their local area sales manager to find out more.
Tags: Footjoy, Paul O'HaganTweet