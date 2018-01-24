Club Car introduces new Tempo™ golf cars at BTME

Club Car, a global leader in golf and utility vehicles and a brand of Ingersoll Rand, has unveiled its new golf car, Tempo™, at the 2018 BIGGA Turf Management Exhibition (BTME) show in Harrogate, UK.

Featuring a rust-proof aluminium frame, new alloy wheels, premium comfort seats and spacious dashboard, as well as proven engineering and industry-leading durability, the new Tempo™ golf car is designed to deliver an enhanced ride comfort.

In addition, the new vehicle includes Club Car’s industry-leading connectivity platform, Visage Fleet Management, which enables golf operators and their staff to simplify operations, control costs and maximise course efficiencies.

The fully-connected technology also enables operators to monitor performance, track the entire fleet, control the speed of the vehicles and implement no-drive areas to prevent the cars from driving onto tees and greens to reduce maintenance cost and time.

“This is a milestone year for Club Car as we celebrate 60 years in the industry and the development of the new Tempo™ vehicle not only enables us to deliver connectivity and customisation to the golf course, it also ensures we continue to move the game forward,” said Mark Wagner, President of Club Car.

Club Car is an Official Supplier to The European Tour and an Official Supplier to The Ryder Cup. It will provide a 500-strong fleet of golf cars and utility vehicles for the 2018 edition of the biennial match later this year at Le Golf National.

Tempo™ is now available through Club Car’s dealer network. For more information visit www.clubcar.com