The Tiger prowls as the big freeze bites

Despite the dismal weather across the UK for the start of 2017, golf was still front of mind for many golfers unable to hit the fairways, as Tiger Woods returned to the PGA Tour to excite fans with the prospect of a return to some of his finest form.

There has been no shortage of ‘can he can’t he’ debates in clubhouses around the globe, with regards to his prospects of beating Jack Nicklaus’ major record, but even two months before the first major of the year, it seems attention on, arguably, the best golfer of our time, is as strong, if not stronger, than it has ever been.

PGATour.com analytics showed a remarkable year on year increase of pages views by 23% for the month of February, with the Honda Classic specifically reaching 175,000 users in a single tournament day in the UK and Ireland alone, visits to the PGATour.com website leapt by an incredible 34%, as golfers accessed the PGATour scoring platforms 1.7 million times during the event*.

With the increased attention for the younger superstars, including eventual winner Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler and Open Champion Jordan Spieth, the outlook for 2018 couldn’t be stronger.

“With the emergence and incredible performance of our young stars and the veterans continuing to play well, the PGA TOUR is set for an amazing year,” stated Luis Giocouria, Senior Vice President of Digital Platform and Media Strategy

Golf equipment providers and tour operators across Europe have been taking advantage of the audience reach from a digital advertising perspective, via Mediadrive, where Sales Director, Michael Smyth, commented: “We’re very pleased to be in a unique position in golf, whereby we’re able to offer our clients a premium advertising platform, which reaches such a huge number of golfers during these important pre-season periods, when golfers are considering their equipment choice for the season ahead, or book golf breaks to sunnier climates.”

*Adobe Omniture Website Analytics

