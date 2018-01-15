Sky Sports to show the Masters Tournament in action-packed 2018

The first Major of the year, the Masters Tournament, is one of sport’s most iconic events and Sky Sports will show live coverage from Augusta National for an eighth consecutive year.

Sky Sports will be the only place to see all four days’ play live, as well as the annual Par 3 Contest and a variety of additional content throughout the week. Sergio Garcia will be seeking to defend the coveted Green Jacket amongst the manicured greens and pristine azaleas of the famous course.

Golf viewers can enjoy more than 100 tournaments on Sky Sports’ dedicated golf channel in 2018, including the Masters, US Open, The Open, all five Women’s Majors and The Ryder Cup.

Award-winning coverage is presented by David Livingstone with expert analysis from Butch Harmon, whose father Claude Harmon Sr won the Masters in 1948, former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley, and more.

Barney Francis, Sky Sports Managing Director said: “This is fantastic news and our viewers can look forward to another special week at Augusta National. The Masters is a magical event played on a magnificent golf course. I believe our award-winning coverage and dedicated golf channel will give the best platform for a memorable Tournament as part of a tremendous year of golf on Sky Sports.”

Non-Sky Sports subscribers can watch all of the Masters for just £10.99 with a NOW TV Sky Sports Week pass.

The announcement continues a series of strong rights deals for Sky Sports over the past 12 months, including deals with the EFL and ECB, Women’s Six Nations Rugby, UEFA Qualifiers, and, from 2019, Sky Sports will become the exclusive home of Formula 1®.

